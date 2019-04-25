Barclays first-quarter net profit beats expectations amid tough market conditions

Barclays reported stronger-than-anticipated net profit for the first-quarter of 2019, amid challenging market conditions and lingering concerns over Brexit.

The U.K.-based bank posted £1.03 billion ($1.33 billion) in net income for the first three months of the year. Analysts polled by Reuters had been expecting first-quarter net income to come in at around £918.7 million.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Net profit for the first three months of the year came in at £1.03 billion, vs. £918.7 million expected.

First-quarter pre-tax profit came in at £1.5 billion, down from £1.7 billion a year ago.

The bank's core capital ratio slipped to 13%, down from 13.2% at the end of the previous quarter.

Barclays posted pre-tax profit of £1.5 billion for the first three months of the year, down from £1.7 billion over the same period a year earlier. That marked a pre-tax profit fall of 10% amid a plethora of macroeconomic headwinds.

Market participants are anxious to understand exactly how the bank plans to navigate weak economic growth projections in the U.K. and the euro zone, ongoing uncertainty over trade and Brexit and a much weaker outlook from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Barclays said Thursday that if tough market conditions persist over the coming months, it could be forced to reduce annual costs in 2019 below the £13.6 billion to £13.9 billion range it had previously said it expected to spend.