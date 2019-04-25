Here's how to make sure your summer travel plans aren't ruined by 737 Max flight cancellations

On Thursday, Southwest said it is examining the situation every 30 days since it doesn't know when it will be able to use the 34 Max jets its operates. The airline provides updates on its Boeing 737 Max update page, and its cancellations now run through Aug. 5, impacting about 160 flights a day.

American Airlines has canceled about 115 737 Max-related flights per day through Aug. 19. The airline's reservations and sales teams are continuing to work with affected customers to manage their travel plans.

"We've made an initial outreach to everyone affected with either new flight numbers or flight timings and will continue specific, individual work to ensure each of our customers is handled to their satisfaction," said Southwest Airlines spokesman Brad Hawkins.

In some cases, thanks to aircraft-type substitutions, flights previously scheduled on Max planes aren't being canceled.

"American's Reservations team will contact affected customers directly by email or telephone," the airline said in a statement. "Customers who booked through a travel agent will be contacted by their agency directly."

United Airlines expects 130 Max-related canceled flights during both April and May and has decided to pull Max flights out of its schedule through early July.

"By using larger aircraft on those routes, we have been able to protect our customers' original itineraries to cover almost all of the Max flights," said United Airlines spokesman Frank Benenati via email.