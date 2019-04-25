Here's how to make sure your summer travel plans aren't ruined by 737 Max flight cancellations

Thousands of flights have been canceled since all of Boeing's 737 Max airplanes were grounded on March 13, forcing American, Southwest, United and many international airlines to scramble and adjust schedules, rebook passengers and figure out what comes next.
Airlines expect Boeing to issue software updates and new training procedures for the 737 Max planes soon, but there is no set date yet for when the aircraft will be recertified and return to the skies.
And now the summer travel season is about to kick into high gear.
Here's what airlines and travel experts are telling passengers about how the 737 Max grounding may affect fares and summer travel plans.