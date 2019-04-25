Jack Dorsey reveals his big Twitter regret

Self-made billionaire Jack Dorsey has enjoyed success of epic proportions since founding social networking giant Twitter in 2006.
But if he could go back to that time and build the business again, there are some things he would do differently, the 42-year-old CEO said Tuesday.
Speaking at TED 2019 in Vancouver, Canada, Dorsey lamented on the recent backlash against the company over its failure to properly moderate harassment and extremist behavior. He said that he and his team had prioritized the wrong things in the early days.
"One of the choices we made in the early days was, we had this number that showed how many people follow you," Dorsey told audiences during a live conversation with TED curators Chris Anderson and Whitney Pennington.
"We decided that number should be big and bold, and anything that's on the page that's big and bold has importance, and those are the things that you want to drive."