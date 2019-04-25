Former vice president Joe Biden, who on Thursday launched a third bid for the Democratic nomination for president, has spoken with Anita Hill, the woman whose treatment during Justice Clarence Thomas's Senate confirmation hearings Biden has said he regrets.

Kate Bedingfield, a Biden camp aide, confirmed that he had talked to Hill, who had accused Thomas of sexually harassing her. She and other Biden officials would not give detail about when that conversation took place, or what was said during it.

Biden was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 when that panel took up Thomas's nomination by then-President George H.W. Bush.

Hill told the committee that Thomas had harassed her when she worked under him in two separate jobs.

Hill did not immediately return a request for comment from CNBC.

This is a breaking news story. Check back updates.