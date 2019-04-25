Strong sales of Barbie, 'Jurassic Park' toys help stem Mattel losses, shares soar

Demand for Barbie dolls and toys based on "Jurassic World" and "Toy Story" led Mattel to a narrower-than-expected-loss during the first quarter.

Shares of the toy maker skyrocketed as much as 14 percent after the closing bell Thursday.

The results, which come just days after rival Hasbro reported a surprise profit, may indicate that the U.S. toy industry is finally able to put the bankruptcy and closure of Toys R Us behind it.

Sales of Barbie jumped 7 percent in the quarter, the sixth consecutive quarter of growth for the doll brand. This is a good sign for Mattel, especially as it plans the theatrical release of a live-action Barbie movie starring Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie.

"While we are in a multi-year turnaround, we remain on-track to achieve our goals to restore profitability and regain top line growth in the short-to-mid-term and capture the full value from our IP in the mid-to-long term," Ynon Kreiz, chairman and CEO of Mattel, said in a statement Thursday.

Mattel's net loss narrowed to $183.7 million, or 53 cents per share, from $311.3 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company dealt with the sudden sales drop from the loss of Toys R Us.

The company's net sales fell 2.7 percent to $689.2 million in the first quarter ended March 31, but topped the $645 million analysts had expected, according to Refinitiv.

A voluntary recall of the Rock n' Play Sleeper earlier this month had an estimated $27 million impact on earnings. The baby product had reportedly been tied to more than 30 infant deaths.

