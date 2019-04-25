Over 1 in 4 Americans are skipping a summer vacation this year—here's why

Summer vacation season is almost here and most Americans will be taking advantage of the good weather to plan a trip or kick back.

Not all, though: Over one in four Americans have already decided to forgo a summer vacation this year, and another 22% remain undecided, according to a new survey by Bankrate of almost 2,600 adults.

"A month out from Memorial Day and it looks like lot of people are planning trips, but unfortunately not everyone," Ted Rossman, a credit card analyst for Bankrate, tells CNBC Make It.

The biggest reason some are opting to skip a trip this year? They can't afford it: A full 60% of respondents who say they're not taking a summer vacation point to that as the reason why.