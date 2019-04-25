Putin summit helps Kim Jong Un show North Korea 'has options,' expert says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday plays a role in helping the young dictator demonstrate that his regime "has options" apart from the United States, according to one expert.

While Pyongyang has traditionally relied on China for support, U.S. President Donald Trump's regime is seeking to convince Kim that he could win American assistance in exchange for relinquishing his nuclear weapons. Instead, the highly anticipated summit in Russia is part of a "much broader program of diplomatic outreach" for Kim, said Scott Seaman, the Asia director at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

"After Hanoi, Kim has really wanted to demonstrate — maybe not only to President Trump and the outside world, but also to people inside North Korea — that he is in charge, and this is a regime that has options if the relationship with the United States doesn't go where he wants it to go," Seaman told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

A Kremlin advisor told Russian media the focus of Thursday's meeting will be on North Korea's nuclear program, with Russia looking to "consolidate the positive trends" from Kim's recent suggestions that he may be willing to find common ground with adversaries.

Still, Thursday's summit in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok comes two months after denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang collapsed in Hanoi. The two sides could not come to a consensus on to what extent existing sanctions should be rolled back in exchange for North Korean steps toward denuclearization.