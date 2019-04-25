As Donnelly suggests, in situations where money isn't an appropriate excuse, it's "more effective to decline by saying you 'don't have energy' versus 'don't have time.'" And that's because energy is perceived to be a more honest and less controllable reason.

Here are some effective ways to thoughtfully say no without hurting your relationships in the process:

1. Tell them what you're up to.

Let the other person know what you have going on. Just be sure you don't recite a laundry list of all the things you've done that day and all the things you need to do. Focus on your biggest accomplishments and upcoming obligations.

Your goal, ultimately, is to steer the conversation from being awkward to pleasant. Telling others what you've been doing— even if it's unrelated to work — also allows them to get to know you better. In turn, the other person is invited to share updates of their own, which can help to establish common ground.

2. Take a rain check.

This method is especially effective when you're declining an invitation from a superior. It can be as simple as, "I have to do X, Y and Z, but I'd still like to meet. Can we do it next week when things start to calm down?"

This response allows you to show off your positive work ethics. It will also prevent your boss from thinking you're trying to dodge work or face time. Even better, he or she will be impressed to see that you're a capable person who's on top of their work (given that you aren't declining their invitations every other day).

3. Be honest, lend a hand.

Even in a work environment, showing complete honesty and sincerity can boost your likability score. Let your colleague know exactly how you feel (but maintain professional boundaries by not getting too personal).

Depending on what the invitation is, here are a few examples of what you can say:

"I can't make it to the brainstorming meeting because I have a few deadlines to meet. I'm nowhere near finished and to be honest, I'm a bit overwhelmed. Would it be helpful if I sent you my ideas tomorrow morning?"

"I can't make it to your networking event next week because I have dinner plans that night. I've already rescheduled it twice, and I'd hate to do it again. But I know a few colleagues who would love to attend. Can I extend the invitation?"

The key is to show that you trust the other person enough to be honest, and that you care enough to offer support.

4. Just say yes.

Let's face it: We never really get out of sixth grade. We want to be liked, loved, accepted and have what everyone else has. In other words, we want to stand out and win. But it's important to acknowledge that it's not all about you.