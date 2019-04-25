VISIT CNBC.COM

The highest-paying job in every US state has this one thing in common

Medical schools continue to produce some of the highest-earning workers in the United States.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the average cost of attending one year of medical schools is $36,755 a year for in-state students at public institutions, $60,802 a year for out-of-state students at public institutions and $59,076 a year at private institutions.

Over four years of medical school, those costs total as much as $243,208. While some financial aid for medical students exists, many students rely on heft student debt to finance their advanced degrees with the hope that their hard work and loans will pay off with a high-impact and high-earning job.

And when GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they found that highest-paying job in every single state in the U.S. is in the medical profession.

Here are the highest-paying jobs in every state:

Alabama

Highest-paying job: Orthodontists
Mean hourly wage: $139.30

Mean annual wage: $289,740.00

Alaska

Highest-paying job: General Pediatricians
Mean hourly wage: $127.76
Mean annual wage: $265,750.00

Arizona

Highest-paying job: Orthodontists
Mean hourly wage: $136.69
Mean annual wage: $284,310.00

Arkansas

Highest-paying job: General Internists
Mean hourly wage: $118.88
Mean annual wage: $247,280.00

California

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $136.47
Mean annual wage: $283,860.00

Colorado

Highest-paying job: Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Mean hourly wage: $133.55
Mean annual wage: $277,770.00

Connecticut

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $129.50
Mean annual wage: $269,350.00

Delaware

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $137.69
Mean annual wage: $286,400.00

Florida

Highest-paying job: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $138.68
Mean annual wage: $288,450.00

Georgia

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $133.30
Mean annual wage: $277,260.00

Hawaii

Highest-paying job: Podiatrists
Mean hourly wage: $135.04
Mean annual wage: $280,880.00

Idaho

Highest-paying job: Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Mean hourly wage: $135.44
Mean annual wage: $281,710.00

Illinois

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $124.77
Mean annual wage: $259,520.00

Indiana

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $131.52
Mean annual wage: $273,570.00

Iowa

Highest-paying job: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $127.36
Mean annual wage: $264,910.00

Kansas

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $133.68
Mean annual wage: $278,060.00

Kentucky

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $129.95
Mean annual wage: $270,300.00

Louisiana

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $136.78
Mean annual wage: $284,510.00

Maine

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $138.00
Mean annual wage: $287,030.00

Maryland

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $129.61
Mean annual wage: $269,590.00

Massachusetts

Highest-paying job: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $136.23
Mean annual wage: $283,350.00

Michigan

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $135.37
Mean annual wage: $281,570.00

Minnesota

Highest-paying job: General Internists
Mean hourly wage: $125.24
Mean annual wage: $260,500.00

Mississippi

Highest-paying job: General Pediatricians
Mean hourly wage: $131.96
Mean annual wage: $274,470.00

Missouri

Highest-paying job: Orthodontists
Mean hourly wage: $130.65
Mean annual wage: $271,750.00

Montana

Highest-paying job: Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Mean hourly wage: $125.99
Mean annual wage: $262,060.00

Nebraska

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $136.43
Mean annual wage: $283,760.00

Nevada

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $129.29
Mean annual wage: $268,920.00

New Hampshire

Highest-paying job: Physicians and Surgeons, All Other
Mean hourly wage: $132.24
Mean annual wage: $275,050.00

New Jersey

Highest-paying job: Orthodontists
Mean hourly wage: $126.87
Mean annual wage: $263,880.00

New Mexico

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $135.56
Mean annual wage: $281,960.00

New York

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $130.53
Mean annual wage: $271,510.00

North Carolina

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $134.39
Mean annual wage: $279,530.00

North Dakota

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $137.62
Mean annual wage: $286,250.00

Ohio

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $133.18
Mean annual wage: $277,020.00

Oklahoma

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $131.26
Mean annual wage: $273,020.00

Oregon

Highest-paying job: Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Mean hourly wage: $123.13
Mean annual wage: $256,100.00

Pennsylvania

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $128.83
Mean annual wage: $267,960.00

Rhode Island

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $133.80
Mean annual wage: $278,300.00

South Carolina

Highest-paying job: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $128.83
Mean annual wage: $267,960.00

South Dakota

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $137.44
Mean annual wage: $285,880.00

Tennessee

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $121.72
Mean annual wage: $253,180.00

Texas

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $125.80
Mean annual wage: $261,670.00

Utah

Highest-paying job: Dentists, All Other Specialists
Mean hourly wage: $123.94
Mean annual wage: $257,800.00

Vermont

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $133.47
Mean annual wage: $277,620.00

Virginia

Highest-paying job: Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $135.16
Mean annual wage: $281,130.00

Washington

Highest-paying job: Anesthesiologists
Mean hourly wage: $125.19
Mean annual wage: $260,390.00

West Virginia

Highest-paying job: Physicians and Surgeons, All Other
Mean hourly wage: $115.21
Mean annual wage: $239,630.00

Wisconsin

Highest-paying job: Surgeons
Mean hourly wage: $134.38
Mean annual wage: $279,510.00

Wyoming

Highest-paying job: Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Mean hourly wage: $126.68
Mean annual wage: $263,490.00

Anesthesiologist was the most common highest-paying job, with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicating that the role is the most lucrative job in 16 states. Surgeon and OB/GYN roles were also highly represented on GOBankingRates' list. The highest-paying job on the list, overall, was orthodontists, who make about $289,740 a year on average in the state of Alabama.

Some may wonder why medical professionals managed to consistently beat out traditionally high-paying business roles like CEO and COO.

The "big reason why medical careers dominate is because other high-paying positions, such as chief executives, COOs, high-level managers, etc., [is because they] tend to receive a large portion of their income in the form of stock sharing, stock options and the like, in addition purely income worked through labor (i.e. their salaries), versus the medical fields were their incomes is composed primarily from their wages," Andrew DePietro, lead researcher at GOBankingRates, tells CNBC Make It.

"Plus," he says, "because the time and money required to reach these medical career positions is so costly, these costs tend to be reflected in the high salaries of medical fields."

