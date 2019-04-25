The highest-paying job in every US state has this one thing in common

Medical schools continue to produce some of the highest-earning workers in the United States.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the average cost of attending one year of medical schools is $36,755 a year for in-state students at public institutions, $60,802 a year for out-of-state students at public institutions and $59,076 a year at private institutions.

Over four years of medical school, those costs total as much as $243,208. While some financial aid for medical students exists, many students rely on heft student debt to finance their advanced degrees with the hope that their hard work and loans will pay off with a high-impact and high-earning job.



And when GOBankingRates analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, they found that highest-paying job in every single state in the U.S. is in the medical profession.



Here are the highest-paying jobs in every state: