Autos

'The ship is starting to turn' for Ford, says CFO Bob Shanks

  • The turnaround at Ford Motor is finally starting to take hold, says CFO Bob Shanks.
  • The automaker is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan and aims to slash costs by $14 billion over the next five years.
  • However, there is still a lot of work ahead, he says.
Ford CFO Bob Shanks breaks down first-quarter earnings   

The turnaround at Ford Motor is finally starting to take hold, chief financial officer Bob Shanks told CNBC on Thursday.

The automaker is in the midst of an $11 billion restructuring plan and aims to slash costs by $14 billion over the next five years.

"The ship is starting to turn after a lot of work on the fitness of the business, rethinking the product portfolio, working on a number of alliances," Shanks said on "Closing Bell" shortly after the company released its first-quarter earnings report.

Ford saw its shares jump almost 8% on Thursday after it announced earnings that beat expectations. It pointed to strong demand for its popular pickup trucks and SUVs in North America.

People walk by a Ford Escape SUV displayed during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China, April 16, 2019.
Aly Song | Reuters
People walk by a Ford Escape SUV displayed during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China, April 16, 2019.

Looking forward, Shanks said he anticipates Ford will improve on the results the company delivered last year. But he acknowledged the turnaround is far from complete.

"We have a lot of work to do. A lot of redesign of the business. We're still somewhat concerned about the external environment," said Shanks, a member of the CNBC Global CFO Council.

However, there are a lot of product launches in the hopper, he added.

On Wednesday, Ford announced it has invested $500 million in electric-truck maker Rivian to build a new battery-powered electric vehicle for the Detroit manufacturer. Shanks said the deal doesn't change the company's plans to spend $11 billion on electric vehicles through 2022.

Shanks called it a "win-win" for both companies.

"Working with a fantastic start-up like this that is looking at electrification and that part of the business with fresh eyes, we're going to learn a lot from it," he said.

Shares of Ford closed at $9.40 per share on Thursday but jumped to $10.13 in extended trading after the earnings report was released.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
F
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...