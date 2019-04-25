These stocks are the biggest winners from earnings season so far

The corporate earnings season is in full swing and Twitter so far is its biggest winner, according to data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group.

Bespoke found that Twitter has had the most positive reaction to earnings out of all the other companies that have reported. The stock surged 15.6% on April 23 after the social media company reported better-than-expected earnings.

Other companies that have had strong reactions to their earnings reports are Hasbro, Adtran and ManpowerGroup. Hasbro shares rallied 14.2%, while Adtran and ManpowerGroup surged 14% and 11.6%, respectively.