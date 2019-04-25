Are you afraid of running out of money in retirement? This score can help assess your risk

If you don't know how much money you will have to live on in retirement, you're not alone.

Creating a steady paycheck to cover all your needs after saving for years is one of the biggest dilemmas that confound retirees today.

A new tool aims to help you understand just how close you are to that goal.

A score called RISE — Retirement Income Security Evaluation — evaluates just where you fall in terms of having steady income in retirement, much like a credit score on a zero to 850 scale.

The tool is provided by the Alliance for Lifetime Income, a nonprofit organization backed by the financial services industry. It was developed by Milliman, a provider of actuarial products and services.

Consumers can access the tool online. After inputting factors such as the Social Security income you expect, any pension income you may have, how much you have saved and your monthly living and medical expenses, you can see how well you will fare financially in retirement.

"Based on what you put in, this is your score and means you're going to run out of money if you live past a certain age," said Jean Statler, executive director at the Alliance for Lifetime Income.