Stocks in Asia set to slip after overnight Dow decline

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow dropped 134.97 points to finish at 26,462.08. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fared better, with the former closing marginally lower at 2,926.17. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, added 0.2% to finish its trading day stateside at 8,118.68 and hit an intraday record.

The moves came as the earnings season stateside continues to roll on.

More than 170 S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly results so far, according to FactSet. Of those companies, 78% have posted better-than-expected earnings.

Wall Street ended Wednesday's session lower on the back of mixed corporate results. Earlier this week, the S&P 500 notched an all-time closing high and remains about half a percent below its intraday record.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.203 after touching lows around 98.0 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7019, close to highs touched yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 111.54 against the dollar after strengthening from lows around the 112.2 handle in the previous session.

"Trading in JPY has been more influenced by the long Golden Week holiday that begins next week. The yen is stronger ahead of that as traders cut short positions ahead of the holiday," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Japan is set to begin a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.