Easter Sunday bombings were 'a bolt out of the blue,' says Sri Lankan central bank governor

As Sri Lanka reels from the aftermath of the deadly bombings on Easter Sunday, economists have started to assess the potential economic damage from the attacks — with some already downgraded the country's growth for 2019.

But for the governor of Sri Lanka's central bank, "it's far too early" to quantify the economic impact from the attacks, much less revise down a growth forecast.

"This was a bolt out of the blue, really unexpected but we need to get over it. The country and the economy and the people showed tremendous resilience during the civil conflict, so we need to dig deep and really get through this as well," Indrajit Coomaraswamy told CNBC's Sri Jegarajah on Thursday in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo.

The attacks which killed 253 people — revised downward from an earlier announced death toll of 359 — affected confidence and sentiment in Sri Lanka, the central bank governor said. But the overall impact on economic growth depends on how quickly the government can restore normalcy in the country, he added.

Following the series of bombings on Sunday, the Sri Lankan rupee has depreciated by around 0.6% against the U.S. dollar so far this week. The benchmark CSE All-Share index dived 3.63% when the stock market reopened on Tuesday before edging up slightly in the following two days.