Here's which leading countries have barred, and welcomed, Huawei's 5G technology

Huawei has faced mounting political pressure in recent months as the U.S. asks allied countries to block Huawei from being a part of next-generation mobile networks known as 5G.

Washington has accused the Chinese telecom equipment maker of being a national security risk, alleging its gear could be used by Beijing for espionage. Huawei, meanwhile, has repeatedly emphasized that it would never allow its hardware to support spying efforts.

5G networking technology promises super-fast download speeds on devices, but it is also seen as a key piece of infrastructure that will be able to support new data-heavy technologies like driverless cars.

The American pleas to other countries to bar Huawei from those networks have seen mix results. Here's how some of the world's major economies have responded and how they view Huawei.