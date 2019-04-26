It's the 'golden age of television,' says HBO Asia CEO

"Great times" are ahead for consumers of television content as viewers now have so much content and so many platforms to choose from, said the chief executive of HBO Asia.

"It's the golden age of television in many ways," Jonathan Spink, CEO of HBO Asia, told CNBC on Thursday at the APOS 2019 summit in Bali, Indonesia. "There's just so much content being produced."

Yet, that can come as a double-edged sword, in particular for media companies.

"It's equally very difficult to reach the audience because you've got so many different platforms and within those platforms, finding content can be problematic," Spink said.

That's potentially one of the benefits for companies such as HBO, which offer linear TV — or real-time programming broadcast at scheduled times — as opposed to on-demand TV offered by companies like Netflix.

"I think this is possibly one of the advantages of still having linear services because linear gets bigger audiences instantly, more buzz can be developed," Spink said.

His comments come at a time when media giants such as Disney and Netflix have shelled out billions on content production.

Earlier in April, Disney unveiled plans for its own streaming service, Disney+, and priced it significantly lower than the most popular plan on Netflix. For its part, Netflix offered another $2 billion in debt this week to fund its content spending and other expenses — the second such occurrence in 7 months.