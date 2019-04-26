White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow says Fed should still cut rates despite 3.2% GDP growth

The U.S. economy is off to its best start to a year since 2015 and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow believes it means the Federal Reserve should cut interest rates.

GDP grew by 3.2% in the first quarter, which Kudlow called "a blow out number."

"The prosperity cycle we're in is gaining momentum, not losing momentum," Kudlow said. "The inflation rate continues to slip lower and lower."

"Even according to the Fed's own spokespeople, from the chairman on down, that could open the door to a target rate reduction," Kudlow added. He said the argument for cutting interest rates was coming by the Fed's own metrics.

Kudlow, the director of President Donald Trump's National Economic Council, spoke to CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Friday.

"We are clicking on all cylinders, the inflation rate is coming down, the Federal Reserve will be looking at that," Kudlow said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.