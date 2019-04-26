A Silicon Valley start-up is making cancer treatment for dogs more precise

Six months ago, Kathy Guptill came home to find her dog Lulu limping.

The 11-year-old Maltipoo has a history of knee problems, so it was something of a surprise when the diagnosis turned out to be cancer.

"I was heartbroken," said Guptill, who adopted Lulu when the dog was 8 weeks old. "She's just like a member of the family."

Lulu's diagnosis is not unusual. One in three dogs will get cancer, according to the National Canine Cancer Foundation. And it's often diagnosed late.

"An animal, they have that survival instinct. It's survival of the fittest. So they're going to hide their clinical signs or that something's wrong with them until they can't," explained veterinary oncologist Dr. Aarti Sabhlok. "So, typically we find disease much later in animals than we do in people. For that reason, disease is often more advanced and so that's why it's harder to treat."

Much like people, dogs with cancer are treated with some combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. But unlike for humans, there is only one targeted cancer therapy available for dogs: Palladia, made by Zoetis.

The market for pet cancer therapeutics is growing at 10.8% annually, and will increase from $178 million in 2018 to $300 million by 2024, according to Global Market Insights.

One Health, a Silicon Valley start-up, wants to change the approach to treating canine cancer using precision medicine. It is looking to make it easier for pet owners to use targeted therapies to treat their dogs' cancer.

Lulu had myxosarcoma, a particularly aggressive form of cancer.

"Lulu's biopsy showed that her tumor was high-grade, so the cells were rapidly dividing," said Dr. Sabhlok. "That increases the risk that those cells are going to spread."

Lulu's left hind leg had to be amputated. But Lulu's treatment was just getting started.

"Most of our treatments are based on clinical trials or studies. Some of these studies are really old, some of these are more recent, but overall they're just studies and there's like this percentage of dogs that will respond to treatment," said Dr. Sabhlok. "I used to go to my clients and say, here's your cancer, here's the treatments that are available. And this is the likelihood that they're going to respond to this treatment."

Then, in January 2018, Dr. Sabhlok was approached by One Health.

The company offers genetic sequencing of a dog's tumor through its proprietary FidoCure product. It uses the same tissue from the biopsy used to diagnose the cancer, so there's no additional procedure for the dog to endure. One Health then recommends a unique course of treatment for each dog, using targeted therapies that are approved for humans. While using these drugs on dogs isn't unusual, in fact many are tested on dogs, choosing which ones to use by mapping the cancer's mutations is novel when it comes to canines.

"We come from the principle, the scientific principle, that every cancer is unique," said One Health founder and CEO Christina Lopes. "So, while some therapies might work for some populations, I don't know of any that work for all, really. Any. In any species."

Lopes said, "There is a spirit of the intention of it being a bit safer, gentler and more efficacious. Of course, it's still cancer therapy, not Advil."

One Health generates a detailed report with those recommendations for the veterinarian. It's currently recommending 14 different drugs and studying more, although Lopes won't disclose which ones. The company works with pharmacies to help get the drugs to the dogs.