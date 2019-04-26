In 2014, Greene says, he had finally saved enough money to move back to Ireland, but he had trouble finding work near his hometown of Kildare. He was forced to move in with his parents and go on social welfare, the Irish equivalent of unemployment benefits, he says. The government gave him about 180 euros per week (or $202 US based on current exchange rates), he says. Greene used the cash to pay for computer servers to host his gaming mods.

Greene's parents were "really worried" that he was so focused on making free gaming mods and asked him if he was making any money from his hobby.

"I told them, 'There's a possibility I could get to make my own game, someday. But, right now, no,'" he says, as his battle royale mods had mostly only caught on with small community of hardcore online gamers.

"That was quite tough, but I believed in the mods and I believed in battle royales, so that's where I dedicated my efforts," Greene says. "It wasn't a happy time, because I was really worried about, 'Well, will I have a career?'"

Fortunately for Greene, someone else believed in his battle royales. They caught the eye of a game developer at Sony Online Entertainment (now called Daybreak Game Company) who saw someone playing Greene's battle royale ARMA mod on streaming video game site Twitch.

In late 2014, after about six months of living with his parents and taking government welfare, Greene got a call from the Sony developer and the company asked him to work as a consultant on a game called H1Z1 so they could license his battle royale concept to use in the game.

That "very lucky break," Greene says, led to a two-year consulting gig with Sony/Daybreak. While Greene declines to reveal how much he was compensated by the gaming company, he says "I was looked after by Daybreak," and it was enough to get him off the dole.

"I had gone in to my welfare officer and I explained what I was doing and he said, 'Well, listen, you really should get a job.' And, I was like, 'Just bear with me,'" Greene remembers. "'And, then as soon as I got the call from Daybreak, I had gone in and went, 'You can sign me off now.' And he was very happy."