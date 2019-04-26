Central banks must retain independence, Russia's top banker says

The head of Russia's central bank said fellow organizations like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) must maintain independence in the face of criticism.

Responding to a question over political pressure placed on Fed Chair Jerome Powell by President Donald Trump, Elvira Nabiullina told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore that central banks are not there to conduct "populist monetary policy."

The central bank governor added that criticism of central banks by lawmakers reflected "their own goals" and was not restricted to the United States.

"I think the criticism of central banks is quite widespread. We should be prepared for this and to keep our professional judgement and independence," she said in Moscow on Friday.