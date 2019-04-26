Russia's gold buying surge over the past year is simply down to a wish to diversify its portfolio of reserves, the central bank governor told CNBC Friday.

The country overtook China last year to become the world's fifth largest official sector holder of gold. The central bank bought 8.8 million troy ounces of bullion last year, beating a record 7.2 million ounces set in 2017, and fresh data continues to show that the buying hasn't stopped.

Experts have speculated that Western sanctions could have caused the move, with the safe-haven asset being exempt from any possibility of blacklisting. Others suggest Russia wants to reduce its reliance on the U.S. dollar, or is shying away from the euro or the pound, which have seen their values fall due to policy easing and Brexit, respectively.

But Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of Russia's central bank, told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore in Moscow Friday that "diversification" was the key reason behind the purchases, and not a lack of trust for any specific currency.