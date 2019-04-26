Russia's Yandex says it's learning lessons from Lyft for its own ride-hailing IPO

Russian tech giant Yandex is still planning an initial public offering for its ride-hailing business, and it's not been deterred by Lyft's struggling stock, according to a top exec.

Speaking with CNBC on Friday in Moscow, Yandex CFO Greg Abovsky declined to specify a timeline for the IPO of Yandex.Taxi — even whether it would come this year — but said the offering remains part of the company's plans.

"As far as timing is concerned, that is something that we haven't nailed down, but we are trying to get ourselves ready, so that we are ready to push the button whenever the timing is right," he told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore.

"We are talking to a number of investment banks: getting advice from them, getting insights from them from the Lyft IPO, from the pending Uber IPO, to make a more informed decision."