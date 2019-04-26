SEC: 'Primary strategist' in $27 million 'lucrative market manipulation' case plans to settle

Florida businessman Barry Honig plans to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC said, in what it called "classic pump-and-dump schemes" when the charges were announced. The SEC filed a motion on Friday afternoon requesting an extension of time.

"This week, Defendant Honig and the Commission staff reached an agreement in principle to settle the Commission's claims for liability," the motion said.

Honig's company GRQ was also charged and is included in the proposed settlement. The extension of time was requested to allow the SEC to obtain "approval of a settlement in principle," according to the latest filing.