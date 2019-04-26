What would happen if the U.S. canceled $1 trillion of student debt

Rich Benoit turned his Tesla obsession into a viral YouTube channel. Now, he's opened the doors on an all electric car repair business outside of Boston.Technologyread more
The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of it, disappear.
The idea of canceling student debt has been gaining steam with 2020 candidates vying for the votes of young college-educated Americans. On April 23, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. was the first 2020 presidential candidate to unveil a plan to erase large portions of student debt.
But what would it actually take to eliminate a big chunk of government-held student debt, and is it really a good idea?
Watch the video above to hear what experts and students think about plans to forgive student debt.
