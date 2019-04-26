A career in Hollywood may look like a life of glitz and glamour, laden with lavish parties and big pay packets.

But it can also mean long days of auditions, relentless rehearsals and struggling to make ends meet — especially for those just starting out.

That was the case back in the day for Harry Shum Jr.

Prior to landing his major gigs in "Glee," Freeform TV's "Shadowhunters," and the upcoming sequel to "Crazy Rich Asians," Shum was a college dropout just scraping by as a backup dancer in Los Angeles.

As the son of Chinese immigrants who moved first to Costa Rica and then the U.S. in search of a better life, that was a tough life choice to sell. But when he managed to cross his first financial milestone, he knew it was one worth pursuing, Shum told CNBC Make It.

"It was when I was able to make my car payments across six (consecutive) months," said Shum. "Then I was like 'okay, this could work.'"

Shum, who was then in his early 20s, said it was also at that point that he convinced his parents, themselves entrepreneurial Chinese restaurant owners, of the business case for a career in the arts.