Several injured in synagogue shooting in San Diego area

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Rebel Tesla rebuilder with a popular YouTube channel is now...

Rich Benoit turned his Tesla obsession into a viral YouTube channel. Now, he's opened the doors on an all electric car repair business outside of Boston.

Technologyread more

FanDuel and DraftKings are racing to turn gambling from your...

The two dominant sports betting apps in New Jersey are racing to capture the $150 billion sports-betting market, but they have a treacherous road ahead of them as they look to...

Technologyread more

Uber will be a rare company: Worth more than $50 billion despite...

This is Uber's central challenge as it moves from the cozy confines of the Bay Area, where venture capital and private equity firms fund futuristic projects, to the rigors of...

Technologyread more

'Avengers: Endgame' headed for record $300 million debut, $1...

In its opening day in North America, "Endgame" took in $156.7 million, including $60 million from Thursday night previews. Only days ago, it seemed impossible that "Avengers:...

Entertainmentread more

Why Amazon's ad sales growth has slowed (and why it may pick up...

Some of the hype around Amazon's ad business has faded and advertisers are thinking more carefully about which platforms provide the highest amounts of sophistication and...

Technologyread more

Chinese stocks see worst week in months, but some China ETFs are...

The Shanghai stock market is down nearly 6% this week, but several exchange-traded funds that hold Chinese stocks are still beating the S&P 500.

ETF Edgeread more

Sensing a threat, Wall Street banks instead partner with tech...

As technology companies move into consumer finance, Wall Street banks face the dilemma of beating them or joining them.

Financeread more

Biden raises $6.3 million in the first 24 hours of his 2020...

It's the highest first-day figure of any of the 20 Democrats who have launched campaigns to challenge President Donald Trump for the White House in the 2020 election.

Politicsread more

Here's how much rookies make after the NFL Draft

For players who make it onto the roster of an NFL team, not all draft spots are considered equal when it comes to contracts. There are sizable gaps in pay when you compare...

Business Newsread more

Elon Musk makes deal with SEC not to discuss Tesla's finances...

The two parties originally settled the charges in September, but the SEC later sued Musk saying he violated the terms of that agreement.

Technologyread more

Here's how Amazon robots could make the deliveryman extinct

Amazon revealed a plan this week to offer all Prime members one-day shipping and it stunned the market, but the biggest logistics innovation from Jeff Bezos may depend on...

At Workread more

Ford's earnings proved the automaker's risky bets are paying off

For the last several years it seemed like Ford could do nothing right, but despite a steep decline in first-quarter profits, investors are turning upbeat on the second-largest...

Autosread more
U.S. News

Several injured in synagogue shooting in San Diego area

Spencer Kimball
Key Points
  • The shooting occurred at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.
  • Police said there were injuries and the wounded were taken to Palomar Medical Center. 
  • The hospital said it’s treating 4 patients admitted to the trauma unit around 12:30 p.m. Their condition was not immediately clear.
  • Poway is located about 20 miles north of San Diego. 

Law enforcement detained a man in connection with a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Police said there were injuries and the wounded were taken to Palomar Medical Center. 

The hospital said it's treating 4 patients admitted to the trauma unit around 12:30 p.m. Their condition was not immediately clear. 


The FBI is also on the scene where it's working with local law enforcement. 

Congressman Scott Peters expressed condolences to those affected by the shooting, noting that it occurred on the last day of Passover. 



Police initially responded to reports of a man with a gun and warned residents to stay clear of the area.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.

Poway is located about 20 miles north of San Diego. 


This is breaking news, please check back for updates

Related Tags

More In U.S. News

Ari Levy4 hours ago
Darren Geeter
Lizzy Gurdus
Read More