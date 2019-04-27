Several injured in synagogue shooting in San Diego area

Rich Benoit turned his Tesla obsession into a viral YouTube channel. Now, he's opened the doors on an all electric car repair business outside of Boston.Technologyread more
Law enforcement detained a man in connection with a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California on Saturday.
The shooting occurred at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Police said there were injuries and the wounded were taken to Palomar Medical Center.
The hospital said it's treating 4 patients admitted to the trauma unit around 12:30 p.m. Their condition was not immediately clear.
The FBI is also on the scene where it's working with local law enforcement.
Congressman Scott Peters expressed condolences to those affected by the shooting, noting that it occurred on the last day of Passover.
Police initially responded to reports of a man with a gun and warned residents to stay clear of the area.
Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 16000 block of Chabad Way as @SDSOPoway Deputies investigate reports of a man with a gun. Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job. Thank you for your patience and cooperation.
Poway is located about 20 miles north of San Diego.
This is breaking news, please check back for updates