'Avengers: Endgame' dominates the box office with 90% of all US ticket sales

"Avengers: Endgame" made history this weekend, hauling in a whopping $350 million in the U.S. during its debut.

The Disney and Marvel Studios film represented around 90% of all domestic ticket sales, the highest opening weekend box office dominance in the history of cinema.

The previous record holder was "Avengers: Age of Ultron" with 82.1% of all ticket sales and "Avengers: Infinity War" with 81.9%, according to data from Comscore.

No other film showing at the box office this weekend made more than $10 million.