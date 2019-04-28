Spain's socialists set to win most seats in election but fall short of a majority, poll shows

"Avengers: Endgame" has done the impossible. In just five days, the Marvel film hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.Entertainmentread more
The Disney and Marvel Studios film represented around 90% of all domestic ticket sales, the highest opening weekend box office dominance in the history of cinema.Entertainmentread more
Margaret Patel, manager of Wells Fargo Asset Management's Diversified Capital Builder fund, says her secret is a simple one.Investingread more
CNBC combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 15 occupations that will experience the biggest decline from now through 2026, losing more than a...Workread more
There's a bull market emerging in bitcoin, says Fundstrat's Tom Lee.Futures Nowread more
The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...Politicsread more
Rich Benoit turned his Tesla obsession into a viral YouTube channel. Now, he's opened the doors on an all electric car repair business outside of Boston.Technologyread more
The two dominant sports betting apps in New Jersey are racing to capture the $150 billion sports-betting market, but they have a treacherous road ahead of them as they look to...Technologyread more
The Volvo XC40 compact crossover is the culmination of Volvo's revamped lineup under Geely, creating the best entry-level luxury crossover on sale today.Autosread more
The shooting occurred at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. Police said there were injuries and the wounded were taken to Palomar Medical Center.U.S. Newsread more
President Donald Trump's pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve said on Sunday a smear campaign was being waged against him.Politicsread more
The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is set to win the most seats in the country's parliamentary election Sunday but will fall short of the majority needed to form a government, an opinion poll showed.
The socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen ahead but well short of a majority, according to a survey by GAD3 published shortly after mainland voting ended.
The survey for public broadcaster RTVE, based on voter intentions collated between April 22 and 27, showed no single party close to winning a parliamentary majority. The GAD3 poll also gave no clear advantage to either the leftist or rightist bloc of parties.
Sanchez called the election in February. This came after Catalan pro-independence parties, on whose support Sanchez's minority government relies, joined forces with the center-right opposition and rejected the government's 2019 budget proposals.
Sanchez has been at the helm of government for less than a year. He came to power in June 2018 after a vote of no-confidence in the previous People's Party (PP) administration, under conservative Mariano Rajoy. It also Spain's third national election in four years.
Opinion polls in recent weeks consistently signaled that Sanchez's socialists would win the largest share of the vote — but not enough for the party to govern alone. The polls also suggested a sizeable far-right presence for the first time since the nationalist dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, who ruled over Spain until his death in 1975.
Several weeks, if not months, of discussions are expected after the final results are announced as different parties look to form alliances in order to create a coalition government.
Whoever eventually forms a government will have to focus on boosting the economy and job creation. They will have to maintain a reform drive to make the country more competitive but tackle a rise in nationalist sentiment and the thorny and unresolved issue of pro-independence parties in Catalonia pushing for another referendum.
Spain's economy has recovered in recent years following its major banking crisis, prompted largely by the bursting of a property and construction bubble. However, in its latest winter forecasts, the European Commission predicted a slight slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.1% in 2019 and 1.9% in 2020.
—Reuters contributed to this article.