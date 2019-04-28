Spain's socialists set to win most seats in election but fall short of a majority, poll shows

Spanish Prime Minister and presidential candidate for the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez waves to supporters during a campaign rally in Alicante on April 20, 2019 ahead of the April 28 general election.

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) is set to win the most seats in the country's parliamentary election Sunday but will fall short of the majority needed to form a government, an opinion poll showed.

The socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez were seen ahead but well short of a majority, according to a survey by GAD3 published shortly after mainland voting ended.

The survey for public broadcaster RTVE, based on voter intentions collated between April 22 and 27, showed no single party close to winning a parliamentary majority. The GAD3 poll also gave no clear advantage to either the leftist or rightist bloc of parties.﻿

Sanchez called the election in February. This came after Catalan pro-independence parties, on whose support Sanchez's minority government relies, joined forces with the center-right opposition and rejected the government's 2019 budget proposals.

Sanchez has been at the helm of government for less than a year. He came to power in June 2018 after a vote of no-confidence in the previous People's Party (PP) administration, under conservative Mariano Rajoy. It also Spain's third national election in four years.

Opinion polls in recent weeks consistently signaled that Sanchez's socialists would win the largest share of the vote — but not enough for the party to govern alone. The polls also suggested a sizeable far-right presence for the first time since the nationalist dictatorship of General Francisco Franco, who ruled over Spain until his death in 1975.

Several weeks, if not months, of discussions are expected after the final results are announced as different parties look to form alliances in order to create a coalition government.

Whoever eventually forms a government will have to focus on boosting the economy and job creation. They will have to maintain a reform drive to make the country more competitive but tackle a rise in nationalist sentiment and the thorny and unresolved issue of pro-independence parties in Catalonia pushing for another referendum.

Spain's economy has recovered in recent years following its major banking crisis, prompted largely by the bursting of a property and construction bubble. However, in its latest winter forecasts, the European Commission predicted a slight slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.1% in 2019 and 1.9% in 2020.

—Reuters contributed to this article.