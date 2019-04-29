Democrats rush to secure union support as they woo workers in 2020 primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally organized by UFCW Union members to support Stop and Shop employees on strike throughout the region at the Stop and Shop in Dorchester, Massachusetts on April 18, 2019.

In a Democratic primary where candidates have lashed corporations and praised workers, presidential hopefuls have started a furious push for union support.

Ahead of his first official campaign event Monday at a union hall in Pittsburgh — a city associated with blue-collar work — former Vice President Joe Biden secured the first major endorsement of the primary. The roughly 300,000-member International Association of Firefighters backed Biden on Monday. In a video, IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger called the former vice president "one of the staunchest advocates for working families."

Biden's rivals want a similar seal of approval from organized labor as America's largest unions start deciding who to back. While union membership — and the organizations' political clout — have dropped in recent decades, Democrats' efforts to woo labor show a constituency that still carries weight in a party increasingly tailoring its message to workers.

Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who have railed against alleged corporate mistreatment of workers more than any other Democratic presidential candidates, are considered two of the top contenders for union support. Other Democrats, including Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, have made plays for labor backing.

It sets up a rush within the Democratic field to secure support from major unions, nearly all of which have not endorsed a candidate yet. The National Education Association — the largest union in the country, with 3 million members — told CNBC it has not yet decided who to endorse. Other large unions affected by President Donald Trump's trade policies, such as United Steelworkers and United Autoworkers, also say they have not chosen who to back.

Organized labor has historically leaned toward supporting Democrats, and unions have more than 20 to choose from in the presidential primary. Who the groups and their members support could in part hinge on whether candidates backed trade deals such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, which not only Trump but also liberals including Sanders and Warren have slammed as devastating for American workers.