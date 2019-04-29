Most Wall Street analysts are really positive ahead of Alphabet's earnings report after the bell

Workers set up the booth for Alphabet Inc's Google inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the venue for the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), in Shanghai, China, October 28, 2018.

Analysts are not backing down from their bullish positions on Alphabet as the company reports its first quarter earnings Monday after the bell. In fact, many analysts expect the tech giant to build on last quarter's strong earnings.

Key metrics to watch out for include an update on the company's ad and cloud business, margin trends, new products, and how the recent EU fine may affect the bottom line.

Alphabet stock is up 22% year to date.

"We maintain our outperform rating given solid continued advertising growth for both search and YouTube, increasing Google Cloud traction, and an attractive valuation, " said Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler.

The bullish commentary continued from analysts at Goldman Sachs. "Our advertiser checks point to continued strength in search, and especially strong growth in YouTube, with Merkle showing 99% yoy growth in YouTube spend in the first quarter," analyst Heather Bellini said in her earnings preview note.

Financials may be impacted by recent product innovations and could serve as a key driver of the stock according to Cowen analysts. "Shares would likely rise off the print with a small revenue beat and margin upside from faster traffic acquisition costs cost decelerate and potentially lower than expected R&D costs," they said.

The best may be yet to come, however, Barclays said. "The next few months should be a barrage of positive catalysts for Google, including its annual developer conference and marketing summit in mid May."

Here's what else the major analysts are saying: