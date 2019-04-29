Cramer's lightning round: A medical device company should acquire this

Entergy Corp.: "Entergy's terrific. It's been a big winner. I think it continues to win. I like that company very much."

Novocure Ltd.: "Novocure is a good company. I don't understand why it's independent. I think that one of these big drug companies or device companies should just go buy it, 'cause it's got great technology. And the technology works."

Marathon Petroleum Corp.: "Best of the best. Company really knows what it's doing. Inexpensive. We got a big upgrade on some of the others today, and I think that this is still my fave."

Zix Corp.: "We believe in email encryption. I think it's a great theory. Remember, we're very pro cyber security in every way, shape, or form."

Party City Holdco Inc.: "It's your party, and you're gonna have to cry if you want to. I think you should sell that stock. I just don't see anything redeeming there."

Twilio Inc.: "My charitable trust, we keep trying to pull the trigger. It never comes in … Listen, that's a great company. [CEO] [Jeff] Lawson's doing a great job."

Aurora Cannabis Inc.: "I don't want stuck in neutral, I want Canopy. Hey listen, I pulled up with [CEO] Bruce Linton again this weekend. You know what, I just think Canopy is still best in show. I'm not wavering. [Constellation Brands CEO] Rob Sands gave them that war chest, and they're using it correctly. "

Levi Strauss & Co.: "There's a big short-squeeze in Pinterest tonight, in Zoom, Levi's – everyone of these new IPOs is being squeezed tonight. Levi's a part of it. Stocks gonna go higher. "