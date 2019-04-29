Liberal and moderate Democrats unveil an infrastructure road map with no price tag as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer prepare to meet Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., conduct a news conference in the Capitol about a continuing resolution to re-open the government on Friday, January 25, 2019.

WASHINGTON – A broad coalition of House Democrats is laying out an infrastructure plan road map that calls on the federal government to provide the majority of funding and warns against repealing environmental regulations.

The resolution, to be introduced Monday, is a joint effort of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the moderate Blue Dogs and newly elected Democrats. The groups hope it will provide a framework for party leadership ahead of Tuesday's scheduled trip to the White House by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for a meeting with President Donald Trump to determine whether there is common ground on what traditionally has been a bipartisan issue.

The resolution calls for significant federal investment in infrastructure, stating that most of the funding should come from the government rather than private entities — a sharp contrast to Trump's initial plan to leverage $200 billion in federal dollars as an incentive to attract a total of $1 trillion in infrastructure spending. The president's proposal never gained traction on Capitol Hill, and Trump himself did not seem to fully embrace it.

"We thought it was important to set a marker down," Rep. Ted Lieu of California, the progressive lawmaker who spearheaded the resolution, told CNBC. "We're not going to support a fake infrastructure proposal if it's really just a bunch of tax breaks to a bunch of corporations."

But Democrats have not yet settled on how big any legislation should be, and the resolution stops short of specifying a dollar amount.

Instead, it highlights the American Society of Civil Engineers' estimate that there is a $2 trillion shortfall in funding to modernize the nation's infrastructure over the next decade. At a party retreat earlier this month, Pelosi said she believed any bill should outline at least $1 trillion in spending but she would prefer $2 trillion.

The resolution also makes clear that Democrats will not support loosening or eliminating environmental regulations in order to foster greater investment, setting up another potential flash point with the Trump administration. A key plank of the White House's infrastructure plan has been streamlining permitting regulations, particularly in the absence of a deal with Congress. But Democrats are worried the moves merely undermine environmental safeguards.