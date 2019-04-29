Goldman Sachs CEO says firm reflecting on how it hired, promoted 'a criminal' in 1MDB case

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.Tech Driversread more
Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.Investingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Monday.Market Insiderread more
Joe Biden and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders are trying to secure crucial support from labor unions as they try to challenge President Donald Trump.Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.Economyread more
President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a series of tweets criticizing leaders of major labor unions and former Vice President Joe Biden.Politicsread more
The department's antitrust division chief tells CNBC's David Faber that "the investigation continues" into the potential merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.Marketsread more
Chewy.com, the online pet product retailer owned by PetSmart, filed documents with regulators on Monday to prepare for an initial public offering.Retailread more
Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said the investment bank is working hard to put the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal behind.Marketsread more
Nearly three-quarters this year's 704 measles cases in the U.S. occurred in unvaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.Health and Scienceread more
Marriott International is gearing up to be the first major hotel company to launch a platform aimed at the home-rental business with the goal of competing with Airbnb and...Hotels, Restaurants and Leisureread more
Goldman Sachs chairman and CEO David Solomon said the investment bank is working hard to put the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal behind it.
"We are spending a lot of time being reflective and really thinking about how it was that we wound up having somebody we hired at the firm, promoted at the firm, became a partner with the firm and turned out to be a criminal," Solomon said on Monday in an interview with CNBC's David Faber at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California.
"We own that, that's on us ... We are working as diligently as we can to put it behind us and move on and stay focused on our clients and businesses," he added.
The person Solomon referred to was Tim Leissner, a Goldman partner who pleaded guilty to U.S. bribery charges in August for his role in helping raise funds through bond offerings for a state investment fund known as 1MDB.
Goldman has been going through its worst scandal since the financial crisis as the fund is the subject of corruption and money-laundering investigations in at least six countries. It's always been the bank's defense that 1MDB is result of a few bad employees, rather than something broader about firm or its culture.
"We committed a significant amount of capital in a part of the world where the distribution process isn't clean and simple. In those transactions, one was sold very quickly; one took almost a year to distribute. The risk is real," Solomon said.
"If you actually look at other transactions in other developed economies where you are committing sizable capital like that, the risk premium for making that commitment then structuring, rating and distributing the paper, this wasn't out of the ordinary," he added.
The bank's shares were battered last year amid the scandal, falling more than 34% in 2018. They have partially recovered this year, climbing more than 23%.