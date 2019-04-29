IMF warns of slowing growth and rising unrest across the Middle East

Slowing global growth and elevated tensions in trade and geopolitics are posing economic challenges for countries in the Middle East, according to the International Monetary Fund's latest report.

"Global developments are affecting the outlook for this year, namely the slowdown in growth especially on trade, the volatility in the oil price, as well as also the global financing conditions, in additional to a certain number of country specific issues," Jihad Azour, the IMF's director of the Middle East and Central Asia, told CNBC on Sunday.

The Regional Economic Outlook report — published each spring by the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department — also highlighted how volatile oil prices are negatively affecting some countries, while others are grappling with rising public debt.

"For oil-importing countries where debt is high, it's very important to tackle it and to reduce the level of deficit. That will allow those countries to reduce their debt burden over GDP," Azour added.