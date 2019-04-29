No one claimed a $2 million Powerball ticket in Texas—here's what happens to the money

Time ran out for a lottery winner in College Station, Texas, on Thursday, who held a ticket worth $2 million.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers for the October 27, 2018 drawing, though not the red Powerball number. Although the ticket holder had nearly six months to claim their prize, no one came forward by the April 25 deadline.

"A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date," the Texas Lottery says. Deadlines may be extended for eligible members of the U.S. military.

So what happens to that $2 million?

"Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature," a representative from the Texas Lottery Commission tells CNBC Make It.

In general, each of the 44 states that participate in lotteries, such as the Powerball and Mega Millions, decides independently what they want to do with unclaimed lotto money.