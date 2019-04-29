Pinterest jumps as much as 12%, marking seven straight days of gains since IPO

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Uber is pitching itself as the next Amazon, despite no path to...

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.

Tech Driversread more

Major US airlines hit with systemwide outages

American Airlines said the technical issue was resolved shortly before 2 p.m. ET, and had no major impact on flights.

Airlinesread more

Goldman Sachs has a portfolio of safe stocks that's also beating...

Investors prefer companies with strong balance sheets, Goldman said.

Investingread more

Pinterest jumps as much as 12%, marking seven straight days of...

Pinterest has climbed every day since its market debut on April 18, and is now 75% up from its IPO price.

Technologyread more

Stocks making moves midday: Disney, Restaurant Brands, Gardner...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday Monday.

Market Insiderread more

Democrats rush to secure union support as they woo workers in...

Joe Biden and other 2020 Democratic presidential contenders are trying to secure crucial support from labor unions as they try to challenge President Donald Trump.

Politicsread more

Softbank CEO is Warren Buffett of tech, says hedge funder Glen...

Silicon Valley hedge fund founder Glen Kacher is bullish on Japan's SoftBank and it's in large part because of its founder and CEO, Masayoshi Son.

Investingread more

Fed's preferred inflation gauge flat in March, up just 1.6% over...

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.

Economyread more

Most Wall Street analysts are really positive ahead of Alphabet's...

Analysts have big expectations for Alphabet's earnings report on Monday after the bell.

Marketsread more

Trump slams 'Dues Sucking' firefighters union leaders as he...

President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed a series of tweets criticizing leaders of major labor unions and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Politicsread more

Head of DOJ's antitrust division says he hasn't decided on...

The department's antitrust division chief tells CNBC's David Faber that "the investigation continues" into the potential merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

Marketsread more

PetSmart's online business, Chewy.com, files to go public

Chewy.com, the online pet product retailer owned by PetSmart, filed documents with regulators on Monday to prepare for an initial public offering.

Retailread more
Tech

Pinterest jumps as much as 12%, marking seven straight days of gains since IPO

Ari Levy@levynews
Key Points
  • Pinterest jumped as much as 12 percent on Monday, notching its seventh straight day of gains since debuting on April 18.
  • The stock is up about 75% from the $19 IPO price, and Pinterest's market cap is approaching $18 billion.
Ben Silbermann, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pinterest Inc., center, rings the opening bell on the floor on the New York Stock Exchange during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in New York, on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Pinterest shares rose as much as 12% on Monday, continuing their winning streak that began with the company's IPO on April 18.

The stock is now up about 8% for the day, and has climbed all seven days since Pinterest's debut on April 18, and is now up 75% from its $19 offer price. There's been no obvious catalyst for the continued rise in the price, though it's coincided with a broader move up in tech stocks: the Nasdaq has notched gains in six of the past seven days.

Pinterest's market cap has climbed to about $17.5 billion, up from $10 billion at the IPO. That values the social media company at about 23 times trailing 12-month revenue, a significantly higher multiple than its internet peers, according to FactSet. Facebook trades for 9.5 times sales, Alphabet for 6.6 and Snap has a multiple of 11.8.

As of early afternoon on Monday, some 16.3 million Pinterest shares had changed hands. If volume ends the day above 19.7 million shares traded, it will be the busiest day for the stock since its debut.

WATCH: One of Pinterest's earliest investors on the social stock's IPO

VIDEO4:4904:49
One of Pinterest's earliest investors on the social stock's IPO

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

More In Tech

Megan Grahaman hour ago
Kif Leswing2 hours ago
Lauren Feiner2 hours ago
Read More