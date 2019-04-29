Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Yum China, MGM Resorts and more

Homes in the San Francisco Bay Area haven't lost value since the bottom of the last housing crash.Real Estateread more
Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.Technologyread more
Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 29.Market Insiderread more
American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.Airlinesread more
Federal Reserve officials are considering a new program that would allow banks to exchange Treasurys for reserves.The Fedread more
Netflix has said it won't run ads, but some think that will be the only way for the service to grow.Technologyread more
Former vice president Joe Biden held his first major public campaign event at a Teamsters banquet hall in Pittsburgh on Monday.Politicsread more
"A gentle dip ahead of earnings can be the best vaccination against a sell-off," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The We Company, better known as WeWork, filed confidentially for an IPO, the company said in a press release on Monday.Technologyread more
Sanders' platform is a jab at President Donald Trump, who pledged to overhaul U.S. trade deals but has has struggled to fully follow through on his promise.Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Shares of Alphabet tanked more than 6% in extended trading Monday following the release of the tech giant's mixed first-quarter results. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $11.90 on revenue of $36.34 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share of $10.61 on revenue of $37.33 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Google said its paid clicks are up 39% year-over-year while cost per click is down 19% from the year-ago quarter. Traffic acquisition costs came in at $6.86 billion, better than the estimated $7.26 billion per FactSet.
MGM Resorts shares dipped 2% after the bell Monday after posting first-quarter EPS numbers that missed expectations. Earnings per share were 5 cents, compared to the 21 cents forecast by analysts. The hospitality company earned $3.18 billion in revenue, topping estimates of $3.13 billion surveyed by Refinitiv.
Shares of AK Steel surged 7% in after hours trading Monday, before paring gains to trade roughly 3% up. The company reported first-quarter results of 23 cents earnings per share, beating expectations by 10 cents. Revenue came in at $1.70 billion, lower than the $1.74 billion estimated on the Street.
AK Steel took a $77.4 million charge for the closure of its Ashland Works facility.
Yum China shares rose more than 3% in extended trading Monday following the release of the restaurant company's better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The parent company of Pizza Hut and Kentucky Fried Chicken posted earnings per share of 59 cents on revenue of $2.30 billion. Analysts estimated earnings per share of 54 cents on revenue of $2.26 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.
Yum China's same-store sales increased 4%, compared to the expected increase of 1.8%. KFC same-store sales rose 5%, topping analysts' estimates of 2.3% growth. Pizza Hut same-store sales increased 1%, compared to the expected 0.2%.
Western Digital shares fell more than 4% after hours Monday after posting third-quarter earnings that missed estimates on the top and bottom lines. The computer company earned $3.67 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $3.68 billion. Earnings per share were 17 cents, lower than the expected 46 cents.