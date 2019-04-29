Thousands march in Hong Kong against proposed law allowing extraditions to mainland China

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to demand the local government scrap a plan that would allow extraditions to mainland China — an idea that has also raised concerns among foreign investors.

Police estimated that about 22,800 people marched at the peak of the demonstration, a spokeswoman told CNBC on Monday. Organizers put the figure far higher at about 130,000, according to local media reports.

Demonstrators snaked through congested areas of Hong Kong island, carrying signs and banners criticizing the plan. "Resist the evil law," read one in Chinese.

The extradition issue underscores ongoing concerns in Hong Kong about erosion of the its autonomy nearly 22 years after British colonial rule ended on July 1, 1997. On that date, the city became a special administrative region of China — maintaining its own laws, currency and economic management.

The impetus for the proposed legal change came after a murder in February last year allegedly committed by a Hong Kong citizen in Taiwan. It highlighted not only Hong Kong's lack of an extradition mechanism with the self-governed island, but also with the Chinese mainland and nearby Macau, which is also a semi-autonomous Chinese region.

Hong Kong's government wants to remedy that by changing local ordinances to allow extraditions but only on the final authority of the chief executive, the city's top official. That post is currently held by Carrie Lam, who said last month authorities need to "plug the loophole."

The government has tried to allay concerns by removing nine mostly white collar crimes from the list of offenses that would be covered. It has also said it will safeguard human rights and that no cases potentially involving the death penalty will be included.