Three options strategies for the week: April 29, 2019

Fed's preferred inflation gauge flat in March, up just 1.6% over...

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.

Trump says NRA is 'under siege by Cuomo' after New York AG opens...

Trump also chides the group for a leadership fight that has played out in public, saying the NRA "must get its act together quickly."

Dems unveil infrastructure road map as Pelosi, Schumer prepare to...

The resolution, to be introduced Monday, is intended to provide a road map for party leadership ahead of Tuesday's scheduled trip to the White House by House Speaker Nancy...

Shares of Burger King's parent fall after earnings miss

Restaurant Brands International reports quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations as Tim Hortons' struggles continue.

Anti-vaxxers are burdening economy, says NIH doctor, as measles...

"When people get sick, they lose work, they lose their finances from work, [and] they have hospital costs," says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Michael Avenatti says he will plead not guilty to fraud charges...

Prosecutors claim that Avenatti hid and then spent a $4 million legal settlement obtained in January 2015 in favor of a mentally ill paraplegic client, and hid a $2.75 million...

Facebook expected to tout privacy in messaging at F8 developer...

Facebook's annual F8 developer conference on Tuesday promises to put a focus on the company's messaging apps as the social network shifts toward privacy.

Apple accused of anti-competitive practices after removing rival...

Apple says it removed parental control apps for security reasons.

Apple should surge more than 70% in the next 24 months, Gene...

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster gives his bullish case for Apple ahead of Tuesday's earnings.

A Silicon Valley start-up is making cancer treatment for dogs...

Silicon Valley start-up One Health says it's too soon to publish data, but says many of its canine clients are living longer than would be expected using traditional...

Uber is pitching itself as the next Amazon as it continues to...

Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.

Disney 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records with $1.2...

"Avengers: Endgame" has done the impossible. In just five days, the Marvel film hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.

Three options strategies for the week: April 29, 2019

Tyler Bailey
VIDEO1:0201:02
The Final Call: Consumer staples & AAPL

The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.

Dan Nathan broke down how to collar a stock against a long position in Apple.

Mike Khouw and Carter Worth illustrated put buying in the Consumer Staples ETF.

Khouw also outlined a call calendar in Yeti.

Trader disclosure: Dan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Long SMH June Put Spread

