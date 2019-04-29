Three options strategies for the week: April 29, 2019

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed no change in March and remained well below the central bank's target, a government report Monday showed.Economyread more
Trump also chides the group for a leadership fight that has played out in public, saying the NRA "must get its act together quickly."
The resolution, to be introduced Monday, is intended to provide a road map for party leadership ahead of Tuesday's scheduled trip to the White House by House Speaker Nancy...
Restaurant Brands International reports quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations as Tim Hortons' struggles continue.
"When people get sick, they lose work, they lose their finances from work, [and] they have hospital costs," says Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Prosecutors claim that Avenatti hid and then spent a $4 million legal settlement obtained in January 2015 in favor of a mentally ill paraplegic client, and hid a $2.75 million...
Facebook's annual F8 developer conference on Tuesday promises to put a focus on the company's messaging apps as the social network shifts toward privacy.
Apple says it removed parental control apps for security reasons.
Loup Ventures' Gene Munster gives his bullish case for Apple ahead of Tuesday's earnings.
Silicon Valley start-up One Health says it's too soon to publish data, but says many of its canine clients are living longer than would be expected using traditional...
Uber will reportedly compare itself to Amazon during its pre-IPO roadshow to justify its losses as it expands its business.
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Dan Nathan broke down how to collar a stock against a long position in Apple.
Mike Khouw and Carter Worth illustrated put buying in the Consumer Staples ETF.
Khouw also outlined a call calendar in Yeti.
Trader disclosure: Dan is long XLI May put spread. Long XRT May put spread. Long WFC May put spread. Long SMH June Put Spread