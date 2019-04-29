US-China trade talks are in the 'final laps,' Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

US and China need to show 'flexibility' as trade talks resume:...

"I think they are now pretty close to the moment where there will be a breakthrough," Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on...

World Economyread more

Boeing waited until after Lion Air crash to tell Southwest safety...

Southwest, Boeing's largest 737 Max customer, said it did not know a safety feature was turned off until after the Lion Air tragedy.

Politicsread more

Asia Pacific stocks trade mixed following better-than-expected US...

Japan is currently on a 10-day holiday from April 27 to May 6 to celebrate the enthronement of the country's Crown Prince Naruhito.

Asia Marketsread more

Bart Chilton, former CFTC commissioner and high-frequency trading...

A family member told CNBC the cause of Bart Chilton's death was complications from pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

US Marketsread more

Apple has been battered by bad headlines, but the stock keeps...

When Apple reports second-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, sales will be down from the same time last year. That's according to Apple's own guidance.

Technologyread more

What would happen if the US canceled $1 trillion of student debt

The U.S. has roughly $1.57 trillion in student debt — the U.S. government holds more than 90 percent of it. Some Democrats want to make that, or at least a large portion of...

Politicsread more

China's Xi says Belt and Road project can be 'shared by the...

"While the Belt and Road Initiative was launched by China, its opportunities and outcomes are shared by the world," Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday.

China Economyread more

Disney 'Avengers: Endgame' shatters box office records with $1.2...

"Avengers: Endgame" has done the impossible. In just five days, the Marvel film hauled in more than $1.2 billion at the global box office.

Entertainmentread more

'Avengers: Endgame' dominates the box office with 90% of all US...

The Disney and Marvel Studios film represented around 90% of all domestic ticket sales, the highest opening weekend box office dominance in the history of cinema.

Entertainmentread more

A bad batch of earnings is Blackstone's biggest market risk right...

Blackstone's Joseph Zidle warns a lot could still go wrong when it comes to earnings season.

Futures Nowread more

Top-performing fund manager who takes big risks says buy tech and...

Margaret Patel, manager of Wells Fargo Asset Management's Diversified Capital Builder fund, says her secret is a simple one.

Investingread more

Here are the 15 jobs disappearing the fastest in the US

CNBC combed through data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find the 15 occupations that will experience the biggest decline from now through 2026, losing more than a...

Workread more
World Economy

US-China trade talks are in the 'final laps,' Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Key Points
  • "We're getting into the final laps," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was quoted by the New York Times as saying, during an interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference.
  • According to the report, Mnuchin said that while both countries are nearing a deal, negotiations are reaching a stage where either an agreement could happen — or it could end without a deal.
  • Both Mnuchin and U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will be in Beijing for talks that start on April 30.
(L-R) US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pose for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 15, 2019.
Mark Schiefelbein | AFP | Getty Images

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are now in the final stages, said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, ahead of this week's meeting in Beijing between negotiators from both sides, according to a New York Times report.

"We're getting into the final laps," the report quoted Mnuchin as saying, in an interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles.

"I think both sides have a desire to reach an agreement," Mnuchin said, according to the New York Times report. "We've made a lot of progress."

According to the report, Mnuchin said that while both countries are nearing a deal, the negotiations are reaching a stage where either an agreement could happen — or it could end without a deal.

Mnuchin, together with U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, have been trying to negotiate a deal with Chinese representatives amid a protracted trade war between the world's two largest economies. Both sides have met several times in a bid to hammer out a deal to end their trade differences. The talks so far have focused on a range of issues, including forced technology transfer and structural reforms.

Both Mnuchin and Lighthizer will head to Beijing for talks that start on April 30, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement last week. They will meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

According to the Times report, Mnuchin did not want to say if the talks would conclude by the end of June, but only that both economic powerhouses desire to have an agreement.

He also declined to say if a collapse in negotiations would cause Trump to inflict more tariffs on China, the Times said in the report.

The U.S. and China have been embroiled in a trade dispute since last year that spooked world markets and hurt global growth. The Trump administration imposed levies on $250 billion of Chinese goods, and China retaliated by placing its own tariffs on $110 billion of American products.

For the full report, read the New York Times.

— CNBC's Joanna Tan contributed to this report.

More In World Economy

Dan Murphy2 hours ago
Evelyn Cheng
Yen Nee Lee
Read More