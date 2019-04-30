Three major pharmaceutical companies just reported earnings — here's how they did

An Eli Lilly & Co. logo is seen on the cap of a pill bottle in this arranged photograph at a pharmacy in Princeton, Illinois.

Shares of pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Merck rose more than 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after reporting first-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations.

However, shares of drug giant Eli Lilly dropped 3.0% after releasing first-quarter earnings that topped profit expectations, but missed on revenue. Sales of two of Eli Lilly's key drugs, Trulicity and Alimta, fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. Merck's earnings got a slight lift from sales of vaccines amid the worst measles outbreak since the disease was eradicated from the U.S. and cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda.

Health care has been the worst-performing sector in the stock market this year on concerns of drug price reform and "Medicare for All" proposals from Democratic lawmakers. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, an ETF that tracks the health-care industry's biggest companies, has risen by just 2.7% as of Monday, significantly lagging the broader market indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 13% over the same period, and the S&P 500 is 17% higher.