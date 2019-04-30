Three major pharmaceutical companies just reported earnings — here's how they did

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

What you need to know in business news today

Futures point to a mixed open this morning, with the Dow tracking higher but the Nasdaq poised to decline.

General Electric shares pop as first-quarter earnings beat...

GE's first-quarter revenue remained steady even as the company continued to burn cash.

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

McDonald's shares rise after earnings, revenue beat

Shares of McDonald's rose more than 3% in premarket trading after the fast food giant reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations.

GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings...

General Electric adds Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in its earnings report.

Stacey Abrams doesn't rule out White House bid as she declines to...

"I've been deeply honored by so many fellow Georgians asking me to serve," she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a story published Tuesday morning. "But my...

Amazon just did something it hasn't done in a decade

Amazon is just over 5% away from its all-time high and has posted seven straight weeks of gains. Ari Wald says the stock is poised to break out to the upside, but John...

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Alphabet, Bank of...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Alphabet analysts ask, 'Hey Google, What Happened To Revenue...

Wall Street analysts cited slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency for Alphabet's earnings report.

Here are the big stocks Buffett is betting on ahead of his annual...

Before Warren Buffett shares his latest thoughts with Berkshire's shareholders at the "Woodstock for Capitalists," let's look at his biggest holdings.

Starbucks rolls out its summer line-up as cold drinks drive sales...

Starbucks has seen cold beverages boost its sales even during the chilly winter months.

3 major pharma companies just reported earnings — here's how they...

Shares of pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Merck rose in premarket trading after reporting first-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Three major pharmaceutical companies just reported earnings — here's how they did

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Shares of Pfizer and Merck rose after reporting financial results that beat expectations.
  • Eli Lilly dropped on earnings that topped profit expectations, but missed on revenue.
An Eli Lilly & Co. logo is seen on the cap of a pill bottle in this arranged photograph at a pharmacy in Princeton, Illinois.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Merck rose more than 1% in premarket trading on Tuesday after reporting first-quarter financial results that beat Wall Street's expectations.

However, shares of drug giant Eli Lilly dropped 3.0% after releasing first-quarter earnings that topped profit expectations, but missed on revenue. Sales of two of Eli Lilly's key drugs, Trulicity and Alimta, fell short of Wall Street's forecasts. Merck's earnings got a slight lift from sales of vaccines amid the worst measles outbreak since the disease was eradicated from the U.S. and cancer immunotherapy drug Keytruda.

Health care has been the worst-performing sector in the stock market this year on concerns of drug price reform and "Medicare for All" proposals from Democratic lawmakers. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund, an ETF that tracks the health-care industry's biggest companies, has risen by just 2.7% as of Monday, significantly lagging the broader market indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 13% over the same period, and the S&P 500 is 17% higher.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly said it expects further price declines in the United States this year as well as increased competition from generics. The company's erectile dysfunction drug Cialis lost exclusivity last year.

Trulicity, the company's top-selling drug, brought in $879.7 million in the quarter, an increase of 30% compared with the first quarter of 2018. 

The U.S. drugmaker now expects full-year revenue between $22 billion and $22.5 billion, lower than a previous forecast of of $25.1 billion to $25.6 billion. However, it raised its adjusted full-year earnings forecast by 5 cents to $5.60 to $5.70 per share.

Merck

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $1.22 per share, beating the analysts' expectations of $1.06 a share. Revenue came in at $10.81 billion, beating estimates of $10.48 billion.

Merck raised its earnings guidance for the year. It now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share between $4.67 and $4.79. That's higher than its prior forecast of $4.57 to $4.72.

Pfizer

Pfizer earned 85 cents per share in the first quarter, beating Wall Street estimates by 10 cents. The company reported revenue of $13.12 billion, higher than the $12.99 billion forecast.

The New York-based drug company also raised its earnings per share forecast by a cent. It now expects between $2.83 to $2.93 per share.

For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.

