Alphabet had its worst day since 2012 after Google's slowing ad revenue worries investors

Alphabet just closed its worst day since April 2010 after reporting slowing advertising numbers for Google.

The stock dropped 7.5% Tuesday, shaving more than $67 billion from its market cap, which now sits at $833.5 billion. The slide was the worst for Alphabet or Google since October 2012 when the stock dropped 8.01%. (In 2015, Google changed its corporate name to Alphabet in a restructuring.)

Alphabet's stock began to plunge after hours on Monday on fears of decelerating growth of Google's advertising revenue. The company reported 15% growth in ad revenue for its first quarter of 2019, compared to 24% the previous year. In notes following the report, analysts complained about what they perceived as the company's lack of transparency around the slowdown.

"Overall, we expect GOOGL shares to be under pressure in the near-term given sub-20% revenue growth & downward earnings revisions. As noted above, the exact drivers of GOOGL's slowing topline are unclear, & we believe frustration around GOOGL's lack of transparency will only increase," J.P. Morgan analysts wrote.