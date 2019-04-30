Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Apple is about to report earnings

Investors are looking at Apple's performance in China as well as any additional information on growth of its services business.

Technologyread more

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

The Fedread more

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, Palihapitiya...

Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.

Economyread more

Alphabet had its worst day since 2012 after Google reported...

Alphabet reported decelerating advertising revenue for Google, sending its stock plunging following its first quarter 2019 earnings report.

Technologyread more

Schumer: Trump, Democrats agreed $2 trillion needed for...

Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...

Politicsread more

The market has the Fed trade wrong, next move will be a hike:...

63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.

CNBC Fed Surveyread more

Koch network slams $2 trillion infrastructure cost agreement...

"Instead of proposing a $2 trillion catch-all 'infrastructure' bill and asking hard-working Americans to fund it by paying more at the pump, Washington lawmakers should cut...

Politicsread more

A corporate jet suggested Buffett energy deal days before...

A corporate jet tracker spotted an Occidental Petroleum jet in Omaha, hometown of Warren Buffett, over the weekend. It sparked rumors that Berkshire Hathaway might be stepping...

Energyread more

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

The Fedread more

Amazon has been quietly running an 'Uber for trucking' service...

It's Amazon's first foray into the freight brokerage space, which includes major competitors like Uber Freight, C.H. Robinson and XPO Logistics.

Technologyread more

The FDA just cleared a new tobacco product. Here's how it works

The FDA just cleared Philip Morris International's iQOS, a device that heats tobacco instead of burning it.

Health and Scienceread more

US health officials urge some adults to get revaccinated against...

Most adults should be protected from the measles, though some may need to be vaccinated amid the worst year for the disease in 25 years, the Centers for Disease Control and...

Health and Scienceread more
Tech

Apple is about to report earnings

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple reports the numbers for its fiscal second quarter on Tuesday after the bell.
  • Apple shares are up 44% since January 3 this year.
  • Even though the stock is on the rise, Apple is expected to report shrinking iPhone sales.
Apple sales technicians confer in front of Apple product advertisements in the World Trade Center in New York City.
Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

Apple will report earnings for its March quarter Tuesday after the bell.

Apple stock has been on a tear. Shares are up 44% since January 3, adding over $290 billion to Apple's market capitalization. Yet Apple's revenue is expected to be down from the same time last year, and iPhone sales are expected to shrink as well.

Here's what Wall Street expects from the quarter:

  • EPS: $2.36, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates
  • Revenue: $57.37 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates
  • Q2 iPhone revenue: $31.03 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates
  • Q2 services revenue: $11.37 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates
  • Projected Q3 revenue: $51.94 billion, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates

In January, Apple cut its first-quarter forecast, blaming slow iPhone sales in China. Investors will be looking if there's been any improvement in that critical market.

"Looking at our model and our projections for iPhone sales, as it pertains to the March quarter, we're not looking for anything magical on iPhone or on China," D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte previously said.

But Apple has recently been signaling to investors that iPhone sales aren't the critical number to watch. Apple instead is highlighting its services revenue, which includes products like iCloud, Apple Music, AppleCare warranties and others. Wall Street is looking for over $11 billion in sales from that item, up from $9.19 billion last year.

Apple also ended all litigation with Qualcomm in April. As part of the settlement, Apple will buy modems from Qualcomm again and make a one-time payment that analysts believe to be in the billions. Although the settlement happened after the March quarter timeframe, Apple's guidance and executive commentary can give investors some additional information about the settlement and Apple's plans to launch a 5G iPhone.

The March quarter is also when Apple typically updates its capital-return plans. Morgan Stanley expects Apple to announce a 10% dividend raise and at least a $50 billion increase into the authorized buyback fund.

WATCH: Apple just unveiled its big push into streaming video — Here's what five experts say it means for investors

VIDEO3:5903:59
Apple just unveiled its big push into streaming video — Here's what five experts say it means for investors

