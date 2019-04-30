Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to invest $10 billion in Occidental Petroleum for Anadarko takeover

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Berkshire Hathaway has committed a $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum contingent on the company completing its proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum. Last week, Occidental made a rival bid for the oil and gas driller, challenging Chevron's $33 billion buyout of Anadarko.
The capital injection from Berkshire could make Occidental a more formidable suitor. In pursuing Anadarko, Occidental is going toe-to-toe with an oil major with a much bigger balance sheet and whose market capitalization is nearly five times its value.
Here's how the deal is structured:
"We are thrilled to have Berkshire Hathaway's financial support of this exciting opportunity," said Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub in a press release.
Occidental shares closed Monday at $60.13. Anadarko closed at $73.32, just below the $76 cash and stock offer by Occidental for the company.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.