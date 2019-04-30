Skip Navigation
Energy

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to invest $10 billion in Occidental Petroleum for Anadarko takeover

Tom DiChristopher@tdichristopher

Warren Buffett is getting involved in a rare bidding war unfolding in the energy industry.

Berkshire Hathaway has committed a $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum contingent on the company completing its proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum. Last week, Occidental made a rival bid for the oil and gas driller, challenging Chevron's $33 billion buyout of Anadarko.

The capital injection from Berkshire could make Occidental a more formidable suitor. In pursuing Anadarko, Occidental is going toe-to-toe with an oil major with a much bigger balance sheet and whose market capitalization is nearly five times its value.

Here's how the deal is structured:

  • Berkshire will receive 100,000 shares of cumulative perpetual preferred stock with a value of $100,000 a share.
  • The conglomerate also gets a warrant to purchase up to 80 million shares of Occidental at an exercise price of $62.50 a share.
  • The preferred stock will accrue dividends at 8% annually.

"We are thrilled to have Berkshire Hathaway's financial support of this exciting opportunity," said Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub in a press release.

Occidental shares closed Monday at $60.13. Anadarko closed at $73.32, just below the $76 cash and stock offer by Occidental for the company.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

