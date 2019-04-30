Slack is 'the only company in the world' that looks like Facebook and isn't public: Board member Chamath Palihapitiya

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Alphabet had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and...

Alphabet blamed declined engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.

Biggest US mall owner 'can't guarantee' there won't be more...

Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.

Mulvaney says China trade talks will be resolved within two weeks

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Alphabet, GE, McDonald's

Check out the companies making headlines midday Tuesday...

Watch Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook's F8 Developer Conference

Facebook is expected to peel back the curtain on some of its new initiatives around privacy and messaging at its developer conference.

Schumer: Trump, Democrats agreed $2 trillion needed for...

Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, Palihapitiya...

Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.

Lawmakers introduce bill to raise the minimum tobacco buying age...

The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Warren Buffett jumps into a bidding war in the energy industry

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Ray Dalio made $2 billion last year

Ray Dalio, the founder of the biggest hedge fund in the world, was the highest-paid hedge-fund manager in the world last year.

Facebook knows everywhere you go — here's how to stop it from...

Facebook keeps a copy of your location no matter where you go, even if you don't open the app. But you can stop it from logging your location and can delete all of your data....

Tech

Slack is 'the only company in the world' that looks like Facebook and isn't public: Board member Chamath Palihapitiya

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Slack board member Chamath Palihapitiya said the company looks like Facebook did when he headed user growth.
  • The Social Capital CEO said in an interview on CNBC's "Halftime Report" that Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield "understands the product to a level of sophistication that I have not seen since Facebook."
  • Palihapitiya said he would not buy stock in either Lyft or Uber.
Chamath Palihapitiya
Olivia Michael | CNBC

Slack is "the only company in the world" that looks like Facebook did as it was growing into the social media behemoth it is today, former Facebook executive and Slack board member Chamath Palihapitiya said in an interview on CNBC's "Halftime Report " Tuesday.

Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield "understands the product to a level of sophistication that I have not seen since Facebook," said Palihapitiya, who previously led user growth at Facebook and is now the CEO of Social Capital.

"When I was in the bowels of Facebook building that machinery, what I saw was a team that really understood product-market fit and the power of network effects and why that created an incredibly subsidized business, a thing that could expand all over the world at marginally zero cost," Palihapitiya said. "The only company in the world that looks like that today that is not yet public is called Slack, and it will be soon."

Slack filed its IPO prospectus on Friday, revealing more than $400 million in revenue with a net loss of nearly $139 million. Palihapitiya said the "next closest thing" to Slack is Zoom, which recently debuted on the Nasdaq with a 72% pop on its first day of trading.

When it comes to Lyft and Uber, two of the other big tech IPOs of 2019, Palihapitiya said he would pass on the opportunity to buy either stock. He said it's difficult to choose a winner between the two since it's unclear what bets will choose to be the moneymaker for each. That said, he said he'd chose Uber if pressed because of the diversity of its business.

"You either buy both or you buy neither. And I choose to just own Slack," Palihapitiya said.

