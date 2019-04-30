Soldiers and protesters clash in Venezuela after Trump-backed Guaido calls for Maduro's ouster

Mass protests against the Venezuelan government erupted Tuesday after U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the population to take to the streets against President Nicolas Maduro. "The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!" President Donald Trump tweeted.

Guaido's call sparked clashes between thousands of protesters and forces supporting Maduro.

There is "overwhelming support for Guaido," said national security advisor John Bolton, which "needs to be translated into a peaceful transition of power" away from Maduro, who has refused to yield the presidency.

Bolton also denied that the protests constitute a coup, as Maduro claims, and warned that it "would be a big mistake" for Maduro to order his troops "to use force against innocent civilians."

"All options remain on the table" for America, Bolton added without providing detail.