Soldiers and protesters clash in Venezuela after Trump-backed Guaido calls for Maduro's ouster

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."The Fedread more
Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.Economyread more
Alphabet blamed declining engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.Technologyread more
"We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Tuesday.Technologyread more
63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.CNBC Fed Surveyread more
Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."Politicsread more
Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.Retailread more
Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.Politicsread more
Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...Politicsread more
The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.Health and Scienceread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
Mass protests against the Venezuelan government erupted Tuesday after U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido called on the population to take to the streets against President Nicolas Maduro. "The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!" President Donald Trump tweeted.
Guaido's call sparked clashes between thousands of protesters and forces supporting Maduro.
There is "overwhelming support for Guaido," said national security advisor John Bolton, which "needs to be translated into a peaceful transition of power" away from Maduro, who has refused to yield the presidency.
Bolton also denied that the protests constitute a coup, as Maduro claims, and warned that it "would be a big mistake" for Maduro to order his troops "to use force against innocent civilians."
"All options remain on the table" for America, Bolton added without providing detail.
The Washington Post, citing a Caracas Metropolitan Clinic official, reported that six people were being treated for injuries sustained by tear gas and rubber bullets. News outlets showed video of an armored vehicle ramming a crowd of pro-Guaido demonstrators in the capital city of Caracas.
In an early-morning video, Guaido, standing at an air base in Caracas in front of armed men in military garb, called on soldiers and civilians to oust Maduro, "based on the nonviolent struggle that we have done at all times."
In January, Trump officially recognized Guaido as the legitimate interim president of oil-rich Venezuela, and vowed to "hold the illegitimate Maduro regime directly responsible for any threats it may pose to the safety of the Venezuelan people."
Senior Trump administration officials voiced support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty" on Tuesday.
"We are with you!" Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Guaido's call to move ahead with the plan to oust Maduro, saying in a tweet that the U.S. "fully supports the Venezuelan people in their quest for freedom and democracy."
National security advisor John Bolton shared Guaido's video on his Twitter account, adding: "Venezuela's armed forces should stand loyal to their people and the constitution. Democracy will be restored in Venezuela."
Maduro, a leftist, has refused to give up his hold on power. In a tweet Tuesday morning, he vowed to "overcome" the attempted uprising and claimed he had the support of military commanders who "have shown me their total loyalty to the People, to the Constitution and to the Homeland."