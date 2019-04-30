European markets seen mixed after China manufacturing data disappoints

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...Politicsread more
The Australian dollar — seen as an investment proxy for Chinese economic prospects — dipped against the U.S. dollar after the data release.China Economyread more
The U.S. and China are set to resume trade talks later on Tuesday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview that negotiations between the two economic...Asia Marketsread more
Homes in the San Francisco Bay Area haven't lost value since the bottom of the last housing crash.Real Estateread more
Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.Technologyread more
DBS Group Holdings' net profit for the first quarter increased by 9% year-on-year to a record 1.65 billion Singapore dollars ($1.21 billion).Banksread more
The former U.S. diplomat who secured the release from North Korea of American Otto Warmbier said on Monday Washington should honor its pledge to pay Pyongyang $2 million for...Politicsread more
Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...Politicsread more
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr must testify before his panel on Thursday, despite Barr's reported...Politicsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on April 29.Market Insiderread more
American Airlines and Alaska Air said the technical issue has been resolved.Airlinesread more
European stocks are set to open mixed Tuesday morning, after weaker-than-expected data in China underscored lingering concerns about the global economy.
The FTSE 100 is seen 3 points higher at 7,443, the CAC is expected to open 12 points lower at 5,568, while the DAX is poised to start down around 20 points at 12,308, according to IG.
Official and private business surveys published Tuesday showed the manufacturing sector in the world's second-largest economy expanded at a slower pace than analysts had expected in April. The weak data, which also showed a slower rate of growth in Beijing's services sector, added to economic uncertainty.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, slipped around 0.7%. Japan's financial markets are closed for a long national holiday this week.
Stateside, the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady, as it seeks to balance robust economic growth against low inflation.
Back in Europe, the euro zone is scheduled to publish a flash reading of first-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) at around 10:00 a.m. London time.
Germany, France, Spain and Italy are also set to release preliminary annualized inflation data for April.
In corporate news, Airbus, BP and Lufthansa are among some of the companies expected to publish their latest quarterly results during morning trade.