Facebook Dating will let friends with crushes find out about each other, will be available in the US by the end of 2019

Trump calls on Fed to cut rates by 1% and urges more quantitative...

In a two-part tweet, the president says more easing would make the economy "go up like a rocket."

Central banks have almost eliminated recessions, Palihapitiya...

Central banks have created an environment where major downturns as well as expansions are almost impossible, the investor said.

Alphabet had more than $70 billion in market cap wiped out, and...

Alphabet blamed declining engagement on YouTube for a sharp decline in ad revenue growth.

Instagram may stop showing how many people 'like' each post

"We don't want Instagram to feel like a competition," said Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, on Tuesday.

The market has the Fed trade wrong, next move will be a hike:...

63% of survey respondents forecast a 2020 rate hike and some respondents believe a rate hike could and should happen this year.

Clashes in Venezuela after Trump-backed Guaido calls to oust...

Senior officials in Trump's administration voice support for Guaido's "Operation Liberty."

Biggest US mall owner 'can't guarantee' there won't be more...

Simon Property Group is anticipating the pace of retail store closures will slow after a nasty start to the year, but its CEO won't make any promises.

Mulvaney says China trade talks will be resolved within two weeks

Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Mulvaney said the U.S. would not accept a trade agreement with China unless it was a great deal.

Schumer: Trump, Democrats agreed $2 trillion needed for...

Ahead of the meeting between Trump and the two Democratic leaders, a coalition of multiple groups of Democrats in the House unveiled an infrastructure road map stating that...

Lawmakers introduce bill to raise the minimum tobacco buying age...

The bill, known as the Tobacco to 21 Act, would raise the age for all tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Stephen Moore says the decline in 'male earnings' is a big issue...

"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.

Warren Buffett jumps into a bidding war in the energy industry

Berkshire Hathaway commits to $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum to finance the driller's proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Facebook Dating will let friends with crushes find out about each other, will be available in the US by the end of 2019

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • The company says Facebook Dating will expand to 14 new countries, including Brazil and Malaysia.
  • Facebook Dating is now available in 19 countries and will be released in the U.S. by the end of the year. 
  • The company also announces a new feature called Secret Crush, which notifies friends who like one another.
Tom Merton | OJO Images | Getty Images

Facebook's dating service will soon be available in 19 countries with the U.S. coming by the end of this year, and is introducing a new Secret Crush feature that will notify friends who like one another.

Users will be able to choose up to nine friends who they have crushes on. If those friends are also on Facebook Dating, and similarly select them, the feature will notify both. If not, Facebook claims "no one will know that you've entered a friend's name."

Similar features have been available through various third-party apps, including one known as Down.

Facebook is also expanding Dating to 14 more countries around the world, including Brazil and Malaysia, and it will be available in the U.S. by the end of 2019, said Fidji Simo, the head of the Facebook app.

Facebook Dating was announced about a year ago as a way to find potential matches within users' friend lists or groups, and has been available in Colombia, Thailand, Canada, Argentina and Mexico.

Facebook made the announcements at its F8 conference for software developers, which is happening in San Jose, California, this week.

The company's shares are up about 6% since reporting stronger-than-expected revenue growth in its Q1 2019 earnings report last Wednesday, and are up more than 40% year to date.

