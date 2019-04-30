FDA clears Philip Morris' iQOS, paving the way for Altria to sell the heated tobacco device in the US

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared Philip Morris International to sell its heated tobacco product, iQOS.

Philip Morris had submitted two separate applications with the regulatory agency, one simply to sell the device, which heats tobacco rather than burning it, and another to market it as being less harmful than cigarettes. The agency has not yet made a decision on the latter application.

"While the authorization of new tobacco products doesn't mean they are safe, the review process makes certain that the marketing of the products is appropriate for the protection of the public health, taking into account the risks and benefits to the population as a whole," FDA's Center for Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller said in a statement.

PMI is now authorized to sell the iQOS device, Marlboro Heatsticks, Marlboro Smooth Menthol Heatsticks and Marlboro Fresh Menthol Heatsticks. PMI operates overseas, so Richmond, Virginia-based Altria will sell the products in the U.S.

Even without the reduced-risk claim, the FDA's decision marks a win for Philip Morris and Altria. iQOS is a key component of both companies' futures as they try to pivot past cigarettes. Smoking rates in the U.S. continue to hit new record lows, causing the tobacco giants to diversify in search of growth.

Shares of PMI increased 1.8 percent, while shares of Altria gained 2 percent.

The iQOS tobacco heating system contains three parts: a holder, tobacco stick and a charger. The pen-like device contains a ceramic and gold plate that heats Philip Morris-branded tobacco sticks up to 350 degrees Celsius. Tobacco in cigarettes burns at temperatures at or greater than 600 degrees Celsius.

When reviewing PMI's application, the FDA found the aerosol iQOS products "contains fewer toxic chemicals than cigarette smoke, and many of the toxins identified are present at lower levels than in cigarette smoke." The agency also found iQOS delivered similar nicotine levels as conventional cigarettes, "suggesting a likelihood that IQOS users may be able to completely transition away from combustible cigarettes" and use only iQOS.

Data also suggest non-smokers and kids won't be attracted to iQOS, the FDA said. Still, the agency is placing "stringent restrictions" on how iQOS is marketed, particularly online and on social media. The company must notify FDA on its labeling, advertising, marketing plans and how it plans to restrict youth access, advertising and promotions.

"We fully support this objective," PMI CEO Andre Calantzopoulos said in a statement. "FDA has set a high standard and we look forward to working with them to implement the order so that iQOS is reaching the right audience—current adult smokers. "

Altria will start selling iQOS in Atlanta soon, though the company did not specify when. Altria plans to open an iQOS store and numerous mobile stores. Heatsticks, Marlboro-branded tobacco sticks that are used with the iQOS device, will be available in about 500 retail stores, including Circle K, Murphy USA, QuikTrip, RaceTrac, Speedway and other retailers, Altria said.

"PM USA will act on market insights and expects to scale IQOS quickly and efficiently," Altria CEO Howard Willard said in a statement.

Last year, reduced-risk products generated $4.1 billion in sales, or about 14 percent of PMI's total $29.63 billion in revenue. The company wants to boost that statistic to between 38 percent and 42 percent by 2025.

Since first launching iQOS in Nagoya, Japan, and Milan, in 2014, Philip Morris has introduced it in more than 40 markets around the world. In some places, growth has surged. In the U.S., iQOS will enter a market where e-cigarette growth is surging, thanks in large part to Juul. Altria in December invested $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 34.3 million adults in the U.S. currently smoke cigarettes. Philip Morris says iQOS will appeal to adult smokers because it's a closer experience to traditional cigarettes yet one that's less harmful.

Anti-tobacco groups disagree. They say heat-not-burn products are just the latest ploy from Big Tobacco to hook people onto its products.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb had embraced the idea that nicotine alternatives can serve as an option for people who want to continue smoking. Under him, the FDA has adopted the belief that nicotine products exist on a continuum of risk where conventional cigarettes are the most deadly and others being possibly not as harmful.