GE shares pop 7% after earnings beat expectations, CEO Culp reaffirms 2019 forecast

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

General Electric shares pop 7% as first quarter earnings beat...

General Electric's first-quarter earnings were better on both the top and bottom lines than what Wall Street expected on Tuesday.

Industrialsread more

Trump sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to block House subpoenas

U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...

Politicsread more

GE says Boeing's 737 Max is 'a new risk' to this year's earnings...

General Electric added Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in the company's quarterly earnings report on Tuesday.

Marketsread more

McDonald's is set to release earnings before the bell — here's...

McDonald's will report first-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.

Restaurantsread more

Starbucks rolls out its summer line-up as cold drinks drive sales...

Starbucks has seen cold beverages boost its sales even during the chilly winter months.

Restaurantsread more

3 major pharma companies just reported earnings — here's how they...

Health and Scienceread more

General Motors is slated to report earnings before the bell —...

The company in April reported sales that fell 7% from the prior year.

Autosread more

Anadarko bidding war may end unexpectedly

Chevron could up its $33 billion for Anadarko, but it may not top Occidental's offer.

Market Insiderread more

Alphabet drops after reporting a slowdown in ad revenue

Alphabet's earnings report comes amid a rally in the stock price that's lifted it to a record.

Technologyread more

North Korea warns of 'undesired' outcome if US fails to change...

North Korea's vice foreign minister said on Tuesday that the United States will face undesired consequences if it fails to present a new position in denuclearization talks,...

World Politicsread more

Deputy AG Rosenstein, who appointed special counsel Mueller,...

Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general whose appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller roiled the Trump administration for two years, has submitted his resignation to...

Politicsread more

'Clicks are winning over bricks,' says CEO behind top e-commerce...

The Amplify Online Retail ETF is up nearly 30% this year, a sign that "clicks are winning over bricks" in retail, Amplify's CEO says.

ETF Edgeread more
Industrials

GE shares pop 7% after earnings beat expectations, CEO Culp reaffirms 2019 forecast

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
VIDEO1:2701:27
General Electric posts top and bottom line beats

General Electric shares rose after first-quarter earnings topped expectations, the company reaffirmed its 2019 forecast and the troubled conglomerate burned less cash last quarter than feared.

Expectations vs. results:
  • EPS: 13 cents a shares vs. expected 9 cents a share, according to Refinitiv.
  • Revenue: $27.3 billion vs. expected $27 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Even with the first quarter coming in "better than our expectations," Culp said in a statement that this was "largely driven by timing of certain items, which should balance out over the course of the year."

"We expect our performance for the year to be in line with our previous commentary," Culp said.

GE described 2019 as "a reset year," sticking to its previous forecast.

GE's industrial free cash flow in the quarter, a key metric that many analysts and shareholders use to judge the health of the company, was a loss of $1.2 billion. Free cash flow is a financial term defined as money left over after a company pays for operating expenses and capital spending and is often used as a gauge of efficiency. The loss was largely expected, as CEO Larry Culp warned investors in March that GE would see between flat to negative $2 billion in free cash flow for 2019.

GE shares jumped as much as 7% in Tuesday premarket following the release, rising from Monday's close of $9.73 a share.﻿

Next Article
Tech

Alphabet drops after reporting a slowdown in ad revenue

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Alphabet shares are up 24% this year, but the stock fell after hours Monday following disappointing revenue.
  • Ad sales growth is decelerating at Google. 
  • The company was hit with a $1.7 billion fine from the European Commission in the quarter.

More In Industrials

Michael SheetzMoments Ago
Tyler Clifford
Read More